Celebrate World Kidney Day

•March 8, 2017•

Decatur Memorial Hospital will host a free educational seminar on World Kidney Day, Thursday, March 9, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the DMH classrooms. Pediatric Kidney Specialist, Nazia Kulsum-Mecci, MD, from SIU Medicine will be the featured guest speaker.

Mohammed Dawood, MD, Mohammad Hasnain, MD, and M. Mustansar Qureshi, MD, all kidney specialists from the DMH Medical Group, will also be on hand at the event. Refreshments will be served and seating is limited. Call 217-876-2850 to register, or visit dmhcares.com/events.