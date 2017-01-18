Certification Class For Foodservice Managers

•January 18, 2017•

There will be a foodservice sanitation manager’s certification course offered on February 20 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at ILEAS Training Center, (former Champaign Co Nursing Home), 1701 E Main St in Urbana. with an exam immediately following. There is a cost for certification and recertification class including course materials and ServSafe exam. The class is also available online. A new two-hour food handler class is offered at svilleco.com.

To register, contact Sue Summerville, 217-684-2435.