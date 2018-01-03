 

Chesterville Derby Winner

•January 3, 2018•

In July 2017 when the temperature was pushing 100 degrees Rose, ridden by Daniel Yoder of Cadwell ,won the first Belgian Draft Horse race in the world at the Illinois Amish Heritage Center, Chesterville.

The inaugural Chesterville Derby trophy remains on display at the Amish Interpretive Center located west of Chesterville on Hwy 133. A further look back at the year that was 2017 may be found inside the News Progress today.

