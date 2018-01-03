Chesterville Derby Winner

Senior Peace Meal
For additional information or for reservations, please call 1-800-543-1770
Monday, January 1 – Closed
Tuesday, January 2 – Closed
Wednesday, January 3 – Beef stew w/potatoes, carrots, and onions, three bean salad, whole grain biscuits, warm fruit crisp
Thursday, January 4 – Pork chop in gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, dinner roll, apricots
Friday, January 5 – Turkey burger, rosemary roasted potatoes, butter beans, bun, pineapple slice
Sullivan Pre-School Breakfast
Monday, January 1 – Closed
Tuesday, January 2 – Cereal bars, peach juice, milk
Wednesday, January 3 – Coffee cake, peach juice, milk
Thursday, January 4 – English muffins, peach juice, milk
Friday, January 5 – Donuts, peach juice, milk
Sullivan Pre-School Lunch
Monday, January 1 – Closed
Tuesday, January 2 – Nachos w/meat & cheese, lettuce salad, mandarin oranges, milk
Wednesday, January 3 – Corn dogs, tater tots, peaches, milk
Thursday, January 4 – Krispitos, green beans, pears, milk
Friday, January 5 – Fish sticks, french fries, mixed fruit, bread & butter, milk