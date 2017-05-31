City Approves Health Plan Tennis Court Repairs

•May 31, 2017•

Sullivan City Council met in special session Thursday, May 22 approving an HMO employee health insurance option with CF&H Insurance of Sullivan as agent of record, replacing Wells Fargo.

City Administrator Dan Flannell reported options to city council for repairing the existing city tennis courts. Motion was made by Mike Mossman to continue with the original $18,560 bid to repair cracks and resurface.

Flannell noted the contractor explained the condition of the existing surface would see a recurrence of cracking within five years.

A more extensive repair which would cost $61,210 was discussed but determined that competitive bidding timeframe might prevent any repairs this year.

Sullivan Economic Development and Chamber Director Laurrie Minor presented the Our Town proposal from WCIA television in Champaign. Minor noted the city had an opportunity to participate along with local businesses.

Questions were raised about the overall value of the program as a way to attract visitors to the city.

Total cost of the Our Town spots was $1950 with Commissioner Jerry Risley moving the city contribute $500 toward that participation. Commissioners Wade, Risley, Mossman and mayor Short voted for and commissioner Kirk against.

Meeting adjourned with mayor Ann Short, commissioners Grant Wade, Mike Kirk, Jerry Risley and Mike Mossman attending.