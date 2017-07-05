City of Sullivan Clean Up Days

•July 5, 2017•

The city of Sullivan has authorized July 15 and 22 as City Clean Up Days.

The location of a citizen’s residence determines which day their items will be collected.

Items for all residents who live north of Harrison Street and on Pifers Ln. will be picked up Saturday, July 15. Those living south of Harrison Street will be serviced Saturday, July 22.

Those not living in the corporate city limits are not eligible to participate in the clean up day; therefore, any items set out will not be picked up.

Items must be on the curb by 7 a.m.

Items not accepted for City Wide Clean Up pickup include but are not limited to include tires of any kind or size; car parts or components of any kind; solvents such as paints, oils, fuels, and thinners; yard waste such as clippings, trimmings, leaves, limbs, and branches; batteries; fluorescent light tubes; concrete, bricks, and rocks; burnt material/ashes of any kind; appliances (stoves, refrigerators, dishwashers, water heaters, dryers, freezers, and air conditioning units).

Waste electronic equipment such as computers, monitors, and televisions; asbestos materials/hazardous waste; petroleum-contaminated soil; industrial waste; chemicals; herbicides and pesticides; radioactive materials; flammable liquids; propane tanks or equipment; motor oil; transmission oil; lubricants/hydraulic oil/oil filters/contaminated; oils (mixed with solvents &/or gasoline); antifreeze; lead paint chips; railroad ties; medical waste; animals; and liquids are also not acceptable.