Coach of the Year for ALAH’s Lane

•June 28, 2017•

By Jason Brown

NP Sports

Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond softball coach Jerry Lane earned Coach of the Year honors from the Herald and Review last week.

“I am honored by the award,” Lane said, “but it wouldn’t be possible if it weren’t for two amazing assistant coaches, Dana Tinkle and Tabitha Davis, as well as a fantastic group of young ladies that work great as a group and work hard to keep getting better.”

The Knights averaged 9.2 runs per game this season and finished with a 21-4 record.


