 

Coles-Moultrie 9-1-1 Holds Open House

Posted on by June 13, 2017

•June 14, 2017•

An open house for Coles-Moultrie 9-1-1 is from 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, June 28 at the Mattoon headquarters.

The public is invited to tour the facility and learn about the recently completed Coles-Moultrie enhanced 9-1-1 system.

This is a chance to meet and speak with the dispatchers who will provide demonstrations on how emergency calls are handled.

Coles-Moultrie 9-1-1 dispatch is located at 10500 State Hwy 16 in Mattoon.

