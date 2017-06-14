Coles-Moultrie Emergency 9-1-1 is Up and Running

•June 14, 2017•

Coles-Moultrie county enhanced 9-1-1 is completed and in operation, Director Bernie Buttram told members of the Moultrie County Health and Safety Committee June 7.

Buttram noted that although coordinating the various land line carriers was a challenge, the diligence of Deb Prather at INdigital Telecom along with address accuracy in Moultrie County from Kelly Lockhart and the staff at Coles County Regional Planning paid off.

“It has been a long time coming,” Buttram said of the months of delays. “Now everything is moving, and we are the first consolidated 9-1-1 completed in the state.”

In addition board member Kevin McReynolds reported that the new aerial photos of the county were completed and would be available to enhance the 9-1-1 mapping system.


