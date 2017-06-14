 

Committee Suggests Ways to Keep County Employees

•June 14, 2017•

By Mike Brothers

A way to attract good employees and keep them in Moultrie County was the focus of recommendations made to the county board personnel committee June 6.

An ad hoc committee consisting of office holders County Supt. of Highways Jeff Birch, chair, with County Clerk Georgia England, Circuit Clerk Cindy Braden, Treasurer Marci Thompson and Supervisor of Assessments Lori Barringer was appointed by County Board Chairman Dave McCabe following an attempt to make county salaries more competitive last year.

Chairman Birch explained the ad hoc committee researched area county salary packages before coming up with recommendations on starting salaries and a longevity plan.     Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.

