Conference Restructuring Includes LOVC Schools

•December 6, 2017•

By Jason Brown

NP Sports

Last Tuesday Villa Grove and Heritage entered withdrawal letters to exit the Little Okaw Valley Conference.

Like pulling a thread, by the end of week 15 out of the 19 LOVC schools submitted withdrawal letters, unraveling the conference.

Okaw Valley and Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond were among the schools that withdrew from the league following the 2018-19 season.

“At this time, there is a restructuring of the conference, and schools are doing what they feel is in the best interest of their students and communities,” said OV principal Matthew Shoaff.

For now many administrations from the departing schools are reportedly in talks for a solution which could include starting a new conference, but nothing has been confirmed. Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.

