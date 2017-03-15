Consolidated Election Challenges School Board Candidates

•March 15, 2017•

Consolidated elections occur during odd numbered years. Though most races are pretty straight forward, a common confusion lies with school districts that have congressional townships, referred to as Townships and Range. School districts with congressional townships may have only a maximum of three board members per Township/Range.

Sullivan CUSD #300 is a school district with congressional townships comprised of seven members serving four year terms. School board members are elected in a 4-3-4-3 pattern. In the 2015 consolidated election, four members were elected to the school board. This means that the 2017 consolidated election will have three full-time members elected.

A distinction with the 2017 consolidated election is that in addition to the three full time spots, there is also one unexpired term that must be filled. This unexpired term was created by the resignation of Scott Atchison in 2016. Atchison’s original term was set to expire in 2019. His spot was temporarily filled by Ann Wheeler until a permanent board member can be elected during this upcoming election.

Sullivan School District is comprised of eight townships/ranges. A map of the school district's townships and ranges, along with a boundary line, may be found on the city of Sullivan's website. One of the townships and range is actually located in Coles County, but only one house from that township and range was annexed into the Sullivan School District several years ago.


