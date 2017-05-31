Correction

•May 31, 2017•

Jeff Lane of Sullivan recently celebrated his 35th service anniversary with LSC Communications.

Lane was hired in 1982 as an apprentice preliminary technician and became a journeyman in 1984. He was promoted to Advanced Craft Preliminary Craftsman in 1985 and then became MMP Preliminary Specialist in 1997. He is currently Prelim/Prepress Operator II.

Lane and his wife Karen have two children Jenny and Kyler and four grandchildren.

The previous story incorrectly reported Jeff’s wife as Linda. Our apologies to Karen and Linda.