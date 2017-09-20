 

County Approves Remote Attendance Resolution

Posted on by September 19, 2017

Learns of OVHS/Corp Coop

•September 20, 2017•

By Mike Brothers

The Moultrie County Board received a report on the Okaw Valley School/Corp of Engineers coop from OVHS agriculture teacher Wes Wise at the regular meeting Sept. 14.

Wise explained the national recognized coop with the Lake Shelbyville Corp of Engineers demonstrated student involvement throughout the district was the key to success. The OVHS coop program has 21 acres that include corn crops, plus bee pollination stations plus hundreds of volunteer hours from students to help prepare campgrounds for the limited Corp staff.      Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.

Comments are closed.