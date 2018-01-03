Dalton City Driver Designs Monster Jam “Whiplash” Truck

•January 3, 2018•

By Ellen Ferrera

Brianna Mahon, the Princess of Carnage, as she is known in the Monster Jam Truck circle, is the first driver in Monster Jam history allowed to design her own truck.

Most people around Moultrie County recognize the Country Cutz salon owner in Dalton City for her ability to style hair, but there is much more to the Sullivan High School graduate.

On January 13, 2018 in Anaheim, Calif. she will introduce “Whiplash” – a 12’ tall, 10,000 lb. one-of-a-kind monster truck in her favorite color, turquoise, and painted to look like tooled leather.

"I'm known for my custom cowboy hats and boots so this was an opportunity to combine my love of rodeo and country/western into the design." she said and added, "this is the first time a driver has ever had a hand in designing a truck, and I have been involved in every stage of the development." They are trying to attract more women and young moms to the programs.


