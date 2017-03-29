Diabetes Tips at Senior Center

•March 29, 2017•

Take Charge of Your Diabetes.

The diabetes self-management program is coming to the Mid-Illinois Senior Center 1-3:30 p.m. Fridays, April 21-May 26. Cheri Burcham of the University of Illinois Extension and Penny Arthur of the Moultrie County Counseling Center will be the instructors for the program.

The participants will learn tools such as healthy eating, stress management, exercise (flexibility and endurance), monitoring blood sugar, medication management, working with their doctor and problem solving around their health condition.

The cost for those who complete the program will be covered by a generous grant from the Administration for Community Living.

To register for the course and receive additional information, call 217-728-8521 or 217-543-3755 or e-mail Burcham at cburcham@illinois.edu.