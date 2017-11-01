 

DMH Shines a Light on Lung Cancer 

Posted on by November 1, 2017

Decatur Memorial Hospital Cancer Care Institute will host a Shine a Light event Thursday, Nov. 9, at the Cancer Care Center of Decatur, 210 W. McKinley Ave.

Shine a Light is part of a national campaign to bring hope, inspiration and support for those impacted by lung cancer and those at risk.

Decatur will join 200 communities across the country in hosting a Shine a Light on Lung Cancer event in partnership with Lung Cancer Alliance (LCA).

