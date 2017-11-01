Domestic Violence Victims Remembered At Candlelight Ceremony

•November 1, 2017•
Photo furnished
Pictured are ALAH FFA Officers Adam Hingson, Zane Crist, Katie Gingerich, and Colton Romine who attended the Section 17 FFA LTS.
The Section 17 FFA Leadership Training School (LTS) was held October 3 at Allerton Park in Monticello. The four ALAH FFA officers who attended were vice president Colton Romine, sentinel Adam Hingson, reporter Katie Gingerich, and historian Zane Crist. The officers were split by office and talked with the section officers about duties and responsibilities. They were then split into different groups by numbers to complete different team building exercises. The exercises included trust, communication, and problem-solving activities. – Submitted by Katie Gingerich.
•November 1, 2017•
The ALAH FFA, along with Farm Credit Services, fed local farmers at the Cadwell Elevator September 28. The students who took some time out from school to help were Zane Crist, Rachel Kinney, and Kolby Schable. The students made pork burgers and wrapped them in foil. They put the sandwiches, condiments, cookies, and napkins in paper bags and handed them out to farmers as they came through the elevator. This event is sponsored by Farm Credit every year. – Submitted by Katie Gingerich
Photo submitted
Pictured is award recipient Judy A. Baker and DOVE coordinator Mary Hughes.
•November 1, 2017•
By Ellen Ferrera
for the News Progress
The sanctuary of the United Methodist Church was hushed and darkened except for the light over the altar as Mary Hughes lit a single candle.
The Domestic Violence Program Coordinator at Dove, Inc., then welcomed some 70 people to the 17th Annual Candlelight Ceremony in honor of victims of domestic violence.
This observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month’s central message was that no one is immune from domestic violence – not the young, the wealthy, men or the aged.
“A woman is assaulted every six seconds, one in five teenage girls are assaulted or abused and 43% of college women are assaulted,” Hughes reminded the audience emphasizing children are often the victims of domestic violence. Read More