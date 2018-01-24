DON Named at Mason Point

•January 24, 2018•

Trevor Storm has been named Director of Nursing at Mason Point in Sullivan.

Trevor was born and raised in Shelbyville and currently resides there with his wife Jennifer and their three children Alivia, 7, Byren, 5 and their newest addition Easton who was born in November.

Storm graduated from Shelbyville High School and then went on to complete the LPN and ADN programs at Lake Land College obtaining his registered nurse license in 2010. He was previously employed at Mason Point holding the titles of staff nurse, wound nurse, charge nurse and Assistant Director of Nursing during his time there. He most recently was employed as a nephrology nurse at a dialysis clinic.

An avid fan of the Illini, St. Louis Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings has led him to be involved in volunteering for the Upwards basketball program, serving as the commissioner of the youth T-ball and as the Booster Foundation President in his hometown of Shelbyville.

Storm says that he “is very excited to return to Mason Point where I have spent a great deal of my nursing career and work alongside the IDT and staff to provide excellent care and services to our residents and families.”

Mason Point provides care to area seniors and features a wide variety of services. For more information or for a tour of the Mason Point community, contact Nicole White, Community Relations Coordinator at 217-728-3700 .