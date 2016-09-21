Douglas-Moultrie Farm Bureau Update: Continued Good Yields Threaten Commodity Price Index

•September 21, 2016•

By Tyler Harvey

Douglas-Moultrie Farm Bureau Manager

With half of September behind us the days are getting shorter, the air crisper, and the start of harvest for the year is in progress. Farmers around the area started harvest in the last couple weeks and continue to harvest what could potentially be the largest corn crop on record. The USDA came out with their September crop progress report on Monday, September 12 and surprised many people in agriculture.

The report lowered corn projected acreage 1% to 15.1 billion bushels. The report also confirmed a lower average yield of 174.4 bushels per acre. This average is only a modest change from the August report where the average was slated at 175.1.

Soybean projected projection in the report was dialed in at a record 4.20 billion bushels, up 3% from the August report. Average bushel yield was also raised to a record 50.6 bushels per acre. If these numbers hold true, this will be a record year for both corn and beans.



