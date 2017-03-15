Dove’s Domestic Violence Education and Volunteer Training

•March 15, 2017•

Training is available for individuals interested in educating themselves on the issues surrounding domestic violence. The training will be held 1-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, May 8-24 in Decatur at Dove, 302 S. Union, Dean Simcox Conference Room. This 40-hour training is approved by ICADV (Illinois Coalition Against Domestic Violence) and facilitated by Dove and other community agencies' staff members. There is a fee for the training with some scholarships available.


