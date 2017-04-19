Down by the Riverside with IAHCE

•April 19, 2017•

Moultrie and Douglas Home and Community Education members Marilyn Dufford of Sullivan and Josephine Marner of Arthur attended the 92nd Annual Illinois Association for Home and Community Education Conference at the Embassy Suites East Peoria Hotel and Riverfront Conference Center March 14-16.

Through the years trends and needs have changed. First known as Home Bureau Federation, then Homemakers Extension Association, today it is Home and Community Education.


