Early Voting Gains Popularity

•April 19, 2017•

Early voting has increased over the last couple of elections, with many voters stating that they like the convenience of choosing the day and time which best fits their schedule. Plus many have said that it’s easier to drive and vote at the courthouse than driving to their poll location.

As far as early voting goes, this is the second election where early voting began on the same day as what used to be called absentee voting, which was the first day of voting.


