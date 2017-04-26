Easter Bonnets on Parade at Mason Point

•April 26, 2017•

By Ellen Ferrera

for the News Progress

In their Easter bonnets with all the frills upon them, the nine-member Mason Point choir strolled through the audience in the Knights building singing “Easter Parade”, and for the next hour entertained with a program of oldies but goodies for the Mason Point Easter party April 21.

The 13 vocal selections included Over the Rainbow, Sunny Side of the Street, a duet of 16 Tons by Marc Hall and Weldon Brown, It Had to Be You, Side By Side and ending with Take Me Out to the Ballgame with the audience rooting for the Cardinals or Cubbies. Cookies, snacks and fruit punch were served.

Jean Dulik organized the choir and made all the Easter hats for the group. Other members are Eva Ethington, Norma Standerfer, Evelyn Lane, Judy and Weldon Brown, Marc Hall, Jackie Grace and Leanna Stickles.


