Easter Drama Performed in Windsor

•March 22, 2017•

Smyser Christian Church Student Ministries will present the 18th Annual Easter Drama at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 14 and 15 in Windsor High School.

“I Am” will be performed by 50+ area high school students and will include a time of praise and worship with their praise team. You will laugh, be amazed and entertained through the use of skits, dramas and various artistic expressions.

A love offering will be taken to support the youth’s summer conferences. RSVP is requested to 752-6896. Get more information at www.smysercc.org.

Smyser Christian Church will have an Easter Sunday Family Worship Service at 9:30 a.m. April 16, also in the Windsor High School gym.

Come early for coffee and donuts. Regular Worship services are at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. in Smyser Christian Church.