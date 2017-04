•April 12, 2017•

Easter Egg hunting comes to Sullivan at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 16 in Wyman Park.

Sponsored by the Sullivan Fire District, the hunt is divided into six age groups.

Group division is: 0-1; 2-3; 4-5; 6-7;8-9; and 10-11 years.

Enjoy the fun and prizes courtesy Sullivan Fire District.