 

ESPY Awards Finalists

Posted on by June 20, 2017

Photos by Jason Brown
(Paige Robinson Above)
ESPNDecatur 1050 AM and NowDecatur.com announced the finalists for the 9th Annual ESPNDecatur ESPY Awards. Two Okaw Valley athletes were nominated for player of the year. Paige Robinson was named a finalist for girls’ basketball player of the year. Garrett Fritz was named finalist for the baseball player of the year. Richland Community College’s Shilling Hall will host the banquet inside the theater where winners will be announced Sunday.

Garrett Fritz

