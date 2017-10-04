Family Magic Brings Tears of Laughter to Sullivan Crowd

•October 4, 2017•

By Harry Houdini

for the News Progress

If laughter can help build a better world, Sullivan schools was on the way to utopia with magician Daniel Lusk last week.

Lusk and his rabbit in the hat, Twinkie, entertained a seat-filled high school gymnasium Sept. 19 with magic and homespun witticisms from his life.

The Indianapolis based magician and funny man performed his Family Night Magic Show involving students and adults with humor laced magic along with an important message about how to treat one another.

Lusk, a 1997 Sullivan High School graduate, had elementary school children engaged in his Leggo My Magic show earlier in the day. Leggo building exercises with the students helped Lusk point out how respect, being a friend and achieving your personal best can help build a better world. Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.

