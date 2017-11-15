Family Reading Night at Schools

•November 15, 2017•

Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White is encouraging families in Illinois to read together Thursday, Nov. 16, for Illinois’ annual Family Reading Night.

Sullivan Elementary School is participating with “Books are Better than the Movie” theme.

The Illinois Library Association’s iREAD theme is “Reading by Design” with Little Elliot continuing to serve as the theme.

Thousands of colorful posters and bookmarks have been distributed by the Illinois State Library to libraries, schools and literacy programs across the state to promote Family Reading Night events.

“This is a night when families are urged to turn off televisions, computers, phones, video games and other electronic devices and spend time reading together,” White said. “Reading together creates a positive learning environment and helps children develop language skills, comprehension and a love for reading that can last a lifetime.”

This is the 26th year that the secretary of state’s office has sponsored Family Reading Night. All events are free and open to the public. Contact your local library for events taking place in your community.