Family Tradition Reflects Giving Season

•December 28, 2016•

By Mike Brothers

“Our parents have always made sure we knew the real meaning of Christmas, and I am glad my brother carries on the tradition,” Amanda Scroggins.

The spirit of Christmas giving lives on with the French family, as they gave two bicycles to Lovington elementary students for Christmas.

Joc French is a Lovington alumnus who continues a tradition started by his parents more than 25 years ago. On Wednesday, Dec. 21 the French family tradition continued at the school he once attended.

“When this started, it was meant to help make sure every child has gifts on Christmas just as his children did,” Joc said of parents Mark and Tammy French, who desired to share the season of giving.

“I will continue this tradition as long as our good Lord Jesus Christ will allow.”

All the students from Lovington Elementary School were placed in a container with one boy’s name and one girl’s name chosen.

Seventh graders Layna Kapp and sixth grader Hunter Carnahan were 2016 winners of the two bicycles.



