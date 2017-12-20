 

Findlay American Legion  Auxiliary Misses Goal

•December 20, 2017•

The Findlay American Legion Auxiliary missed their American Red Cross blood drive goal of 20 pints on Tuesday, Dec. 5. There were only 15 pints collected, but 18 people came out in support of the drive. Bob Hubbartt received a pin for donating 9 gallons.

This year the Findlay American Legion Auxiliary has been responsible for collecting 119 pints of blood. We would like to thank all those donors who took the time to give the Gift of Life. May you all have a very Merry Christmas and best wishes for the New Year!

