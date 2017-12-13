First Baptist Christmas Eve

•December 13, 2017•

First Baptist Church of Sullivan is inviting everyone to the Christmas Eve service Monday, Dec. 24.

A musical prelude begins at 6 p.m. with service from 6:30 -7:30 p.m.

During December the church choir will present “O Little Town of Bethlehem” cantata featuring solos by choir members. The church hymnal contains 78 songs and hymns about the birth of Jesus, and the musicians are including most in church services during December.

Regular church services are 10-11 a.m. Sundays, and everyone is invited to share the music and beautiful decorations of the Christmas season.

The church is handicap accessible by entering the west door to access the elevator, wheel chairs and walkers.

It is located two blocks east of the Sullivan Square at 215 E. Harrison St. The church website is www.fbc61951.org and contains a virtual tour of the church interior and December service information.