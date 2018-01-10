 

First Responders Keep Responding, Saturday

Posted on by January 10, 2018

Sullivan first responders were kept busy with a couple of accidents and a structural fire to end the evening Saturday, Jan 6.

Emergency services personnel first responded to a single vehicle accident at the intersection of Rte. 32 and Hwy 121 at 5:35 p.m. While still assisting at the Rte. 32/121 accident scene Sullivan Ambulance was called to a head-on collision at 6:07 p.m. in Allenville where an extrication and transporting of a couple to the hospital were involved.     Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.

