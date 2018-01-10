First Responders Keep Responding, Saturday

•January 10, 2018•
The East Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging will host in partnership with Moultrie County Senior Center, a Moultrie and Douglas County Conversation on Aging 10 a.m.-noon Thursday, January 25 at the Moultrie County Senior Center, 114 E. Jefferson St. in Sullivan.
ECIAAA is convening a series of County Conversations on Aging in its Planning and Service Area (PSA 05 16-counties) during January and February to prepare for the next Area Plan for Fiscal Years 2019-2021. The Area Plan is a blueprint for the development and coordination of community-based services and supports for older Americans and families. Read More
25 Years Ago This Week
Elvis Presley’s birthday marked the release of a commemorative stamp. By 3 p.m. the day of the Elvis stamp release Sullivan Post Office had sold all 5000 stamps. Glenn J. Suhl of Sullivan turned 69 on Elvis birthday and was the first customer to purchase a sheet of stamps with Elvis’ likeness surrounded in hot pink.
Snowplows were out in force as Moultrie County received six inches of snow over the weekend. Highways are clear, side roads are snow packed and freezing rain is in the forecast.
Approximately 150,000 people are believed to have viewed Lake Shelbyville’s Festival of Lights. The 600,000 light display closes Jan. 31. Shelbyville promoter of the Festival Tad Whitten said by the end of the month some 30,000 vehicles will travel through the Eagle Creek Resort display. He said that 130 tour buses will also view the Festival of Lights.
Sullivan ambulances made 1108 runs in 1992. One high mileage unit was replaced with a new modular unit which should save in future replacement costs, according to Fire Chief Jeff Waite. Read More
Prairie State Women’s Health provides free screening and diagnostic services to qualifying women through the Illinois Breast and Cervical Cancer Program. Residents of Illinois between the ages of 35 and 65 who are without insurance are eligible for assistance. Read More