Former Chicago Bear Matt Mayberry at Decatur SCORE 

•September 6, 2017•

Former Chicago Bear linebacker, author and motivational speaker, Matt Mayberry will be the featured speaker at a Decatur SCORE event on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at the Decatur Club Grand Ballroom located at 158 W. Prairie Ave in Decatur, Ill. Networking will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the program will start at 6 p.m., followed by a book signing at 7 p.m. All starting and expanding small business entrepreneurs in central Illinois are welcome to attend this free event. Reservations are required and seating is limited.

Matt Mayberry, a former NFL linebacker for the Chicago Bears, is currently one of the most read columnists for Entrepreneur Magazine, as well as an acclaimed keynote speaker and peak performance strategist. As the CEO of Matt Mayberry Enterprises, a training and consulting company, he specializes in maximizing the performance of individuals and organizations all over the world.


