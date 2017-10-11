Free Senior Rides Offered

•October 11, 2017•
Bring awareness to all types of cancer and join in the fun at Paint the Town 5K Color Run/Walk on Saturday, Oct. 14, in Mattoon.
Sponsored by Sarah Bush Lincoln, Paint the Town begins at 8 am at KC Summers on Broadway Ave., following an established "Run for the Bagel" route through Lytle Park and ending at the Mattoon Area Family YMCA. The run will feature the opportunity to run through "color" and hosts water stops at two locations.
25 Years Ago This Week
Bethany mayor Don Gibbons told village board members that an 80% grant may be available to rebuild the cemetery bridge. He explained that county engineer Douglas DeLong had studied the single lane wooden structure and determined a two lane bridge could replace it if the village could acquire additional property to the north.
The New Life Tabernacle Church of rural Sullivan gave away 48,000 pounds of potatoes. The church’s Love Center and Shepherd’s Closet offers free food, clothing and shelter to those in need and received the potatoes from the Texas based Feed the Children operation. The free potatoes had been rejected by Kelly’s Potato Chip Co. in Decatur because of high sugar content.
Grain elevators in Lovington and Cadwell have appealed the Moultrie County assessed valuation of property to the Property Tax Appeal board. They are asking for a 66% reduction in taxes and, if granted, the elevator's tax bills could drop $20,000 for each site.
Decatur Memorial Hospital and SIU Medicine are hosting Breast Reconstruction Awareness (BRA) Day Decatur on Wednesday, October 18 in the Classroom Complex at the Hospital at 5:30 p.m. This event focuses on breast reconstruction and life after breast cancer.
This free program will feature the following speakers and topics:
Breast Cancer Treatment- George Liu, M.D., General, Breast Surgeon, DMH Medical Group