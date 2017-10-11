Free Senior Rides Offered

25 Years Ago This Week

Bethany mayor Don Gibbons told village board members that an 80% grant may be available to rebuild the cemetery bridge. He explained that county engineer Douglas DeLong had studied the single lane wooden structure and determined a two lane bridge could replace it if the village could acquire additional property to the north.

The New Life Tabernacle Church of rural Sullivan gave away 48,000 pounds of potatoes. The church’s Love Center and Shepherd’s Closet offers free food, clothing and shelter to those in need and received the potatoes from the Texas based Feed the Children operation. The free potatoes had been rejected by Kelly’s Potato Chip Co. in Decatur because of high sugar content.

Grain elevators in Lovington and Cadwell have appealed the Moultrie County assessed valuation of property to the Property Tax Appeal board. They are asking for a 66% reduction in taxes and, if granted, the elevator's tax bills could drop $20,000 for each site.