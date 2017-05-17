Free Tomato Plants- Who Can Resist?

Photo by Ellen Ferrera
Time to pick up free tomato plants before it’s too late.

•May 17, 2017•

By Ellen Ferrera
for the News Progress

A neatly drawn sign in the Senior Center in Sullivan offers Peter Spencer’s tomato plants for free. Any tomato-loving person could not resist such a generous offer.

Spencer was in his wheelchair on his front lawn next to an amazing array of tomato plants - red and yellow cherry tomatoes, red and yellow beefsteaks and others.

A couple arrived to select tomatoes as Spencer told his story.

“A few years ago I suffered a stroke, and everyone was so kind and helpful so this is one way I can repay the community for all that help,” he began.

“I like planting and potting the tomatoes and only ask those who take the plants return the containers so I can continue next year.”     Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.

