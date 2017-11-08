From Bethany to U of I Football Manager

•November 8, 2017•

By Jason Brown

NP Sports

Like many athletes who grow up in Bethany, Logan Tipsword was an avid follower of Illini athletics.

Once Tipsword graduated from Okaw Valley High School in 2015 where he played three sports, he attended the University of Illinois and is now a junior majoring in crop science.

“I chose the U of I because I loved Illini athletics and knew it was one of the best schools in the country,” he said. “I never wanted to go anywhere else.”

During the summer while playing golf in Sullivan, Tipsword met a University of Illinois alumnus, Ben Kuhns, who worked for the football team several years ago.

Tipsword decided he again wanted be a part of a team, even if he was not a player, so with help from Kuhns and Trent Chestnut, who is head of equipment, Tipsword applied and was accepted to be one of the 13 managers for the Illini football team. Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.

