Governor’s Hometown Awards Is Accepting Applications

•June 7, 2017•

The Serve Illinois Commission is announcing it is now accepting applications for the Governor’s Hometown Awards program. The program gives formal recognition to those who contributed to their community’s quality of life through projects that have strong volunteer support, meet a need, and make a definitive impact.

Serve Illinois, the Governor's Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service, is able to tie the Governor's Hometown Awards to its mission to improve Illinois communities by enhancing volunteerism and instilling an ethic of service throughout the state. Adding the Governor's Hometown Awards, which recognizes community projects, to Serve Illinois' existing Governor's Volunteer Service Awards, which recognizes individual volunteer efforts, will only strengthen volunteer recognition throughout Illinois.


