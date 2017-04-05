Greenhill Cemetery: Two Decades of Memories for One Man

Photo by Madison Uhlrich
Kurk Grohler is digging his last grave at Greenhill Cemetery in Sullivan along with Kyler Lane (right). Kyler is grandson to Kurk’s first boss Mayor Leon Lane. Kurk will concentrate on his landscaping business while Kyler stays on with the Greenhill crew.

By Mike Brothers

Kurk Grohler has been working at Greenhill Cemetery in Sullivan for the past 24 years. Next week Grohler steps down to allow the new cemetery superintendent Herb Bricker to take over maintaining the 35 acre city cemetery.

“I’ve had three bosses, Leon Lane, Rick Dunscomb and Ann Short, and they have all been great to work for,” Grohler said, noting Leon Lane first gave him a chance to work for the city.

One thing for which Grohler is glad is that Lane’s grandson, Kyler, joined Grohler at Greenhill three years ago and will get to continue working under Supt. Bricker.

“Kurk has been more than a great boss; he has been like a second father to me,” Kyler Lane said of Grohler.

As Grohler prepared to dig what could be his final grave, he noted that most people think all there is to taking care of a cemetery is mowing.

