Guy Little, Jr. – A Final Bow to the Little Theatre on the Square

•July 5, 2017•

By Ellen Ferrera

for the News Progress

As the Little Theatre on the Square continues its glorious 60th season there is a front row seat that will be forever vacant in our hearts. It was my honor and pleasure to conduct the last interview with Guy Little, Jr. on February 8 and almost a month later on March 3 he was gone. Following is his final story.

February 8, 2017 was one of those winter days where the snow piles gently on the branches creating a magical winter wonderland when I set out to interview the Sullivan legend, Guy Little, Jr.

Mr. Little, elegantly attired in a smart tweed suit, met me at the door and ushered me through the lovely living room (so reminiscent of a 20's or 30's Paris salon) to the beautifully appointed den with its walls covered with framed pictures of the famous stars who had strutted and fretted their hours upon his stage. Here in the den were a stunning antique writing desk, a white classic phone and a doll of Margaret Hamilton as the witch in "The Wizard of Oz".


