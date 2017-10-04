 

Hagen is named a Partner of West & Company, LLC

•October 4, 2017•

Alexander M. Hagen has been named a partner of West & Company, LLC.

Hagen is a native of Mattoon and a graduate of Southern Illinois University - Edwardsville.  He resides in Mattoon with his spouse, Meghan and their children.

Hagen joined the firm on May 19, 2008.  His duties include the provision of accounting and tax services to closely-held corporations, partnerships and individuals.  He has extensive experience with a variety of industries including the agricultural industry, the trucking industry, the retail industry and the wholesale industry.

