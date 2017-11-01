 

Harvest Dinner and Bazaar

The CWF Harvest Dinner & Mini Bazaar is Sat., Nov. 4

at the Lovington Christian Church.

Crafts and baked goods are featured from 5–7 p.m. A meal of ham and turkey will be offered with all the trimmings.

