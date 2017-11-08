Highway Church of Christ Gospel

•November 8, 2017•

The Highway Church of Christ in Sullivan is featuring Phil Sanders during the Nov 12-15 Jesus, Our Hope gospel meeting.

Sanders is host of In Search of the Lord’s Way, a nationally broadcast television ministry seen on Dish channel 239, Directtv channel 307, WGN America Sunday at 6:00 a.m. as well as SearchTVMinistry on YouTube.

Topics included in the gospel sessions Sunday, Nov. 12 are The Essence of Hope, Jesus and the Cross, Jesus and His Words at 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.; Nov. 13 Jesus and His Church; Nov. 14 Jesus and Salvation; Nov. 15 Jesus and His Promises.