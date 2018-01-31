How to Register to Become an Organ Donor

•January 31, 2018•

February 14 is National Donor Day, an annual reminder that organ donation is a life saver.

More than 118,000 people in the United States are waiting for organs, and every 10 minutes, someone is added to the national transplant waiting list, according to the United Network for Organ Sharing.

Average people can make a big difference, simply by adding their names to The National Donate Life Registry. Indeed, one organ donor can save up to eight lives. You can register to become a donor at the DMV when applying for a driver’s license or by visiting registerme.org.

With more organs needed than are actually available, consider learning more