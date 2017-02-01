IDOC and PRB Partner to Improve Parole Revocation Process

•February 1, 2017•

The Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) and the Illinois Prisoner Review Board (PRB) today announced that a Settlement Agreement in the case of Moises Morales v. Craig Findley has been approved.

The Settlement Agreement reflects Governor Bruce Rauner’s commitment to increasing public safety and improving outcomes for all men and women who are released from IDOC custody. The Rauner Administration worked with the IDOC and PRB legal teams to reach a suitable agreement, therefore avoiding costly litigation and the perpetual judicial oversight that would have resulted had the parties entered into a consent decree.

US District Judge Amy J. St. Eve accepted the agreement on Wednesday, January 25th, 2017, noting it offers fair and reasonable due process for men and women accused of violating the terms of their parole or Mandatory Supervised Release (MSR). Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.

