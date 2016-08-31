Illinois 4-H Foundation Hall of Fame Induction

•August 31, 2016•

The Illinois 4-H Foundation annually recognizes one 4-H volunteer per county for exemplary service to the Illinois 4-H program as a Hall of Fame winner. This year, 74 new members were inducted into the Illinois 4-H Hall of Fame, the largest inductee class to date. This class included Janet Breen of Douglas County, Breen is an 18-year leader of the County Clovers 4-H Club that is based in Tuscola. This year celebrated the 12-year anniversary of the award, said Angie Barnard, director of the Illinois 4-H Foundation. The ceremony was held Saturday, August 20 in the Orr Building on the Illinois State Fairgrounds.

"These long-time volunteers fully embody what 4-H strives to instill in youth," Barnard said. "They are caring, dedicated, generous leaders, and the Illinois 4-H Foundation is extremely proud to be able to provide this honor to each and every one of them to thank them for their service to this wonderful organization."



