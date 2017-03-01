Illinois Products Expo Offers ‘Taste Of Illinois Agriculture’

•March 1, 2017•

This year the 19th annual Illinois Products Expo will offer a ‘Taste of Illinois agriculture’ as visitors will be able to taste, sample and purchase all of what Illinois has to offer. Dozens of Illinois food companies, wineries and agricultural associations will take part in the upcoming agricultural showcase on the Illinois State Fairgrounds.

The Expo’s food offerings will include fresh meat products, pizza, sauces, homemade jellies and jams, ice cream, and gourmet seasonings all produced, packaged or processed in Illinois. There will also be non-food items, such as soy candles and agricultural-based soaps and lotions on display and available for purchase. A complete list of participating vendors can be found on the Expo website, https://www.agr.state.il.us/marketing/expo/. Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.

