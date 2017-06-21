 

Illinois State Police Conduct Roadside Safety Check in Moultrie County

Posted on by June 20, 2017

•June 21, 2017•

Illinois State Police (ISP) District 10 Commander, Captain Louis Kink, announces the results of a Roadside Safety Check (RSC) held in Moultrie County during the evening of June 17. The RSC was conducted on the Bruce-Findlay Road at Illinois Route 32 by District 10 Troopers, Sullivan Police Department and Moultrie County Sheriff's Dept.

