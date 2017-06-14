Illinois Supreme Court Assigns Justice Harris To Fill Vacancy In Fourth District Appellate Court

•June 14, 2017•

Justice Rita B. Garman and the Illinois Supreme Court have announced that Justice Thomas M. Harris has been assigned as an Appellate Court Judge in the Fourth District.

Justice Harris was reassigned to fill the vacancy created following the retirement of Justice M. Carol Pope on August 1, 2017.

The assignment of Justice Harris takes effect on August 1, 2017 and will conclude on December 3, 2018 when the vacancy will be filled by the winner of the November 2018 general election.

"I am pleased to announce the assignment of Justice Thomas M. Harris to the vacancy created by the retirement of Justice Carol Pope," Justice Garman said. "In his over four years on the appellate court he has shown himself to be a thoughtful and deliberate jurist, who writes thorough and well-reasoned opinions. He is widely regarded by members of the bench and bar as an outstanding judge, with a judicial temperament that shows respect for all who come before the court. I am certain that he will serve the people as faithfully and as well as the impressive justice he is replacing."


