Injured OV Team Scores Three Wins in a Row
•December 13, 2017•
By Jason Brown
NP Sports
Despite being bitten by the injury bug these past couple weeks, the Okaw Valley boys’ basketball team won its third game in a row with wins over Sullivan and Tri-County.
The Timberwolves were working as a tight pack when pressuring Sullivan last Tuesday night.
OV’s full-court and ¾-court pressure forced several Sullivan turnovers in the first half.
The Timberwolves were able to convert the turnovers into easy points.
OV jumped out to a 7-0 lead to start the game and extended that lead to 12-2 when Trey Yarnell hit a 3-pointer with just over two minutes left in the game.
Sullivan cut that lead to 12-9 to start the second quarter, but OV took a 19-11 halftime lead.
