International Competition for Arthur Gymnast 

•October 11, 2017•

By Jason Brown

NP Sports

Arthur resident Ariel Kibler is trying to make it a three-peat.

Kibler, 19, made the World Age-Group Competition Team and is scheduled to compete in the World Age-Group competition to try to earn her third national championship in the double-mini trampoline Nov. 16-19 in Sofia, Bulgaria.

“I hope to meet people from other countries and see how other countries may do things differently,” she said. “Overall, I am just excited to be able to represent the USA on a big competition level such as this. I just want to do my best, have fun, and hopefully earn a medal along the way.”

The World Age Groups is an international competition (ages 11-21) that takes place every year, excluding Olympic years.

Kibler was a national champion in the double-mini trampoline event in 2015 and 2017.


